Emmys bit with Anthony Anderson’s mom interrupting speeches backfires with fans: ‘Not cute at all’

While the theme of the 75th Emmys seems to be nostalgia, the one new aspect of the show is rubbing some viewers the wrong way.

Host Anthony Anderson leaned into the universal love for classic sitcoms during his opening monologue at the 2023 Emmys. In between singing theme songs from shows like "Good Times" and "The Facts of Life," the comedian explained that throughout the night the show would be "paying tribute to some of the iconic series." However, he said that the Emmys would include a new segment featuring his mom, Doris Bowman.

Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris Bowman arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

He said his mom would interrupt winners with lengthy speeches instead of the traditional cut off music at other award shows.

On cue, Bowman stood from the crowd and interjected, "Time’s up, baby! Cut to the chase!"

But the bit didn't stop there, and many viewers were not happy about it.

After Jennifer Coolidge won for best supporting actress in a drama series, Bowman popped up again to tell the actor that it was time for her speech to end. To emphasize her point, Bowman held a sign with a clock on it.

Coolidge obliged and quickly finished her remarks.

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their irritation with the ongoing bit.

"Okay Anthony Anderson’s mom actually interrupting speeches by greats like Jennifer Coolidge is not it for me," one said. "Funny as a bit, but should have stopped there."

Another tweeted, "The bit with Anthony Anderson’s mom is gonna get old really quick #emmy."

One viewer was more direct. "Anthony anderson’s mom has got to go," they wrote.

More agreed, with one viewer tweeting that "cutting people’s speeches off is not cute at all."

When John Oliver collected the Emmy for best scripted variety series for his show, "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," he poked fun at the skit. He joked that he would list random soccer players until Bowman stopped him.

NPR's Eric Deggans appreciated Oliver playing along.

"Can every winner please do that?" he asked.

Others viewers weren't too hard on Bowman and made sure to call out the show, not her, for the miss.

"Who the hell thought up this dumb bit to interrupt folks mid speech?" one person wondered.

"Let Jennifer Coolidge talk for eternity," she added.

Luckily, other segments, like the "Martin" and "Cheers" reunions, were completed without interruption.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, were broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier.

Leading the list of nominees included “Succession” and “The Last of Us.” There were a number of A-list stars and appearances from famous faces, including reunions from shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Martin,” “Ally McBeal” and more.

