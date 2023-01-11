Angela Bassett gives beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Golden Globes acceptance speech

Angela Bassett made history at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 and in her heartfelt acceptance speech, she took time to honor the late Chadwick Boseman.

The 64-year-old actor won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett in "Black Panther." Alamy

With her win, Bassett became the first actor to be awarded a Golden Globe for their work in a Marvel movie.

“My heart is just beating. You know, January 22, 1994, I stood on the stage and accepted the Golden Globe for 'What’s Love Got to Do with It,'” Bassett said at the beginning of her speech.”

She referenced the late literary great Toni Morrison’s words about life being a “miracle” and said that her road in life has not been easy.

Bassett expressed gratitude for God, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, her team and her husband Courtney B. Vance, who was in attendance, and their children Bronwyn and Slater.

She then gave a shout out to director Ryan Coogler and the entire Marvel and Disney family before addressing the cast and crew of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Weeping may come in the evening,” she told them. “But joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned. We loved. We healed. And we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman.

Angela Bassett and Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at Dolby Theatre on Jan. 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The actor continued, “We have joy in knowing that with this historic ‘Black Panther’ series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind in front of the camera.

At the end of her acceptance speech, she concluded, “And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us. Thank you.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” honored the legacy of Boseman who played the titular character in the first film before dying of cancer on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43.