Angela Bassett explains briefly forgetting son’s name during NAACP speech 

Angela Bassett is addressing a blunder she made during the 2022 NAACP Image Awards Saturday night.

The “9-1-1” star, who wore a gorgeous halter-style white dress with cutouts, won outstanding actress in a drama series for her work on the Fox drama. But while making her acceptance speech, Bassett seemed to briefly forget the name of an important person in her life.

At the end of her speech, she began to thank her loved ones and paused before saying the name of her 16-year-old son, Slater, whom she shares with husband Courtney B. Vance.

“And finally, penultimately, my family – Courtney,” she said before eventually adding, “Slater and Bronwyn and Piper the dog for being the penultimate support in my life. Thank you, guys!

After the 53rd annual event, Bassett explained the slight mishap to "Entertainment Tonight." She joked, “Usually, you forget your husband, right.”

She continued, “I went, like, brain-dead for a second. I had, like, six different people I wanted to thank, really quickly, in the time frame. And I was doing pretty good, and thought really well of myself, and then I forgot my child’s name.”

Thankfully, it appears Slater and the rest of her family aren’t being too hard on her. “They will forgive me too,” she told "Entertainment Tonight."

Bassett also said she did not think she would win the prestigious award in a category that also included Octavia Spencer, Queen Latifah, Dawn Lyen-Gardner and Rutina Wesley.

“In that category, that was a great category, I loved all those nominees,” she said. “The work of women who are doing it consistently, who are impeccable in their craft and the work they deliver.”

Despite being one of the most praised actors in Hollywood, she shared that she still gets nervous at award shows.

The 63-year-old said, “I don’t want to take anything for granted and to make any assumptions. I wanna stay hungry with that first love of acting. Love of giving and portrayal and I’m just very grateful.”

In addition to thanking her family during her acceptance speech, Bassett acknowledged the NAACP for the organization’s continued support throughout her career. She then gave a shoutout to her fellow nominees.

Vance was recognized for his work in “Genius: Aretha,” winning an Image Award for outstanding supporting actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards were hosted by Anthony Anderson and included other A-list guests like Issa Rae, Zendaya and Samuel L. Jackson. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also made an appearance at the ceremony and were presented with the NAACP President’s Award.