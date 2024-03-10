Who is the dog at the 2024 Oscars? About Messi of 'Anatomy of a Fall'

The biggest star of the 2024 Oscars isn't human.

Why is there a dog at the 96th Academy Awards, and why is it a shock to fans?

Messi the dog has found critical acclaim and a massive fan base after his role as Snoop in the Oscar-nominated film "Anatomy of a Fall." Despite a report that the 7-year-old border collie would not make an appearance at the award show, Messi made his way to the dressing rooms to help host Jimmy Kimmel prepare for his opening monologue.

In the film, Messi plays Snoop, the service dog to Milo (Milo Machado-Graner), who is blind. Milo finds his father dead, and the film follows a twisting murder trial where Sandra (Sandra Hüller) is the primary suspect in her husband's death.

Since the film's release, Messi has become a worldwide sensation, making appearances at award shows and sitting down for interviews.

Messi won at the unofficial award show Palm Dog at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and fans have since argued for the Oscars to create an animal category.

“Why not?” Messi's owner and trainer Laura Martin Contini told USA Today. “It does take a lot of work to accomplish what looks natural on screen. (An Oscar) would bring attention to the profession itself.”

Messi made an appearance at the Oscars luncheon on Feb. 12, where he met stars including Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling. Gosling seemed to be more star-struck meeting Messi than any other celebrity over the award show season.