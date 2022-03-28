Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall delight fans with zinger-filled Oscars opening

The 94th Academy Awards on Sunday kicked off with not one, not two but three hosts emceeing the star-studded ceremony.

The power trio of funny ladies — Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall — got the festivities started inside the the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with several quick jokes about movies, racism, politics, sexism and, naturally, Hollywood itself.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall brought the laughs to the 94th Academy Awards. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

"This year the Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than one man," said Schumer to a roomful of laughter.

The ceremony hasn't had a host since 2018. Perhaps keeping that in mind, Schumer, Sykes and Hall kept their opening segment brief, and teamed up on several jokes.

"I'm still excited to be hosting, representing Black women who are standing proud," Hall said. Sykes joined Hall, adding, "Yes, and I'm living out loud."

Then, Schumer waltzed in with the punchline: "And I am representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud."

Sykes took on some of her fellow stars in Hollywood at one point during the intro. "You know, there were a lot of snubs this year," she said, remarking on actors who didn't make the Oscar cut. "Rachel Zegler for 'West Side Story.' Jennifer Hudson for 'Respect.' And Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for 'House of Random Accents.'"

Of course, Schumer and Sykes know their way around a joke. Both have decades of stand-up comedy performances under their belt, in addition to their popular roles in movies and on TV.

Meanwhile, "Girls Trip" star Hall, who currently stars in the horror thriller "Master," dished out some of the opening segment's best zingers.

"I was very disappointed that 'Space Jam 2' did not get nominated in the special effects category for that hairline they gave LeBron James. It was really good," joked Hall.

"Black Twitter is going to love that one," Sykes told Hall.

"Yeah, what is that?" asked Schumer, playing dumb.

Sykes, an out lesbian who walked the red carpet with her wife, Alex, signed off by promising the audience a good time, while sending a pointed message to the state of Florida, whose House of Representatives recently passed a controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“We’re going to have a great night tonight and for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” she joked.