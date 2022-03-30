Three days after Will Smith’s stunning slap of Chris Rock, Oscars co-host Amy Schumer says she is "still triggered and traumatized" over the "disturbing" incident.

The actor and comedian tried to lighten the mood during the show on Sunday night when she returned after Smith's actions and said, "I've been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?"

She then reflected on the incident in an Instagram post early Wednesday.

"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall. But for real. Still triggered and traumatized," she wrote. "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.

"So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Schumer co-hosted the show with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, who have not made any public comments about the incident in the two days since the ceremony.

The "Life and Beth" star received support for her performance following her comments on Instagram.

"You were fabulous hilarious and beautiful 👏🔥❤️" Sharon Stone commented.

"So proud of you you your the best !!!!" Kathy Hilton of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" wrote.

"Grace," singer Brandi Carlile commented.

Co-host Amy Schumer speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Smith went onstage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Smith then returned to his seat and cursed at Rock, telling him to keep his wife's name out of Rock's "f---- mouth."

Pinkett Smith, 50, has alopecia, a condition that leads to hair loss. In December, she shared a video on Instagram showing some new hair loss on the top of her head. "Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!" she said in the caption.

Forty minutes after the incident, Smith won his first Oscar for best actor for his performance in "King Richard."

Schumer is the latest to weigh in on what is being called one of the most stunning moments in Oscars history. Actor Alec Baldwin expressed his support for Rock and compared the chaotic scene to something out of "The Jerry Springer Show" in a tweet on Tuesday.

Even Smith's own mother, Carolyn Smith, said she had never seen him "go off" like that.

Smith apologized to Rock in an Instagram post on Monday, writing that he was "out of line" and "wrong." Rock declined to file a police report regarding the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which runs the Oscars, condemned Smith's actions in a statement and said it was conducting a formal review to explore any further consequences.