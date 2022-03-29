Amy Schumer wants people to know that she would never disrespect “queen” Kirsten Dunst. The comedian and 2022 Oscars co-host received criticism after joking that “The Power of the Dog” actor was a seat filler during a bit in the show.

“Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on,” Schumer wrote in a note shared to her Instagram Story on Monday. “Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”

She also tagged Dunst.

Co-host Amy Schumer, Jesse Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst during the Academy Awards on March 27, 2022. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

During the awards show, Schumer explained to viewers that seat fillers are people designated to take over celebrities’ seats when they are elsewhere.

“Here’s a seat filler,” Schumer said, pulling Dunst up and away from her seat. Sitting in Dunst’s chair, she told Dunst's partner, Jesse Plemons, how much he loved him in “The Power of the Dog,” to which he replied, “You know that was my wife?”

“You’re married to that seat filler. Oh, that’s weird,” Schumer quipped.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. John Shearer / Getty Images

It's the first time the two have seemingly confirmed they officially tied the knot. They had been engaged since 2017 and share two children.

Dunst and Plemons co-starred as husband and wife in “The Power of the Dog.” The two were nominated in the best supporting actress and actor category. That night, director Jane Champion took home the best director trophy.

The couple previously worked together and met on the second season of “Fargo.” Dunst told the New York Times that she loves to collaborate with her partner.

“Jesse and I definitely want (to) do another project. He’s my favorite actor to work with,” she expressed.

Schumer's joke involving Dunst and Plemons came right after Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock. While presenting the best documentary category, Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, saying, “Jada, love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Pinkett Smith, who has been vocal about her hair loss and alopecia, rolled her eyes, while Smith stood up and smacked the comedian in the face.

“I’ve been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?” Schumer asked the crowd when she went back onstage after the incident. “There’s like a different vibe in here. But probably not.”

Later in the night, Smith took the stage and made a passionate speech after winning the Oscar for best actor.

On Monday, the "King Richard" star issued a formal apology to Rock, writing in part, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”