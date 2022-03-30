Alec Baldwin is the latest celebrity commenting on Sunday night's Oscars ceremony.

After Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane" joke referring to Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness — a trait caused by the condition alopecia, something the actor has been open about — her husband Will Smith left his seat, approached the stage and hit Rock in the face.

"Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth," Smith appeared to yell moments later from the audience.

Many have weighed in on the altercation, including actor Alec Baldwin, who starred in the animated movie “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa” alongside Rock and Pinkett Smith. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Baldwin shared a tweet supporting Rock.

"I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris," Baldwin wrote from his protected Twitter account and later shared to Instagram. "But I love you, @chrisrock."

"And I'm sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show," he added.

Alec Baldwin compared Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock to an altercation that might happen on the "Jerry Springer" talk show. Brian Snyder / Reuters

"Jerry Springer" is a former talk show that aired between 1991 and 2018 known for frequent escalation to fighting and violence among guests.

On Monday, Smith, who won the Academy Award for his role as Richard Williams, issued an apology to Rock, the Academy, the Williams family and the team behind “King Richard” in a statement, writing that his behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable.

In a statement to NBC News Monday afternoon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's actions and announced the beginning of a formal review into the incident.

Baldwin’s comments come amid an ongoing investigation and lawsuit surrounding the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, who was honored during the Oscars In Memoriam tribute on Sunday. Baldwin was holding the prop gun that killed Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Halyna’s husband, Matt Hutchins, spoke with TODAY in February and blamed his wife’s death on the actor and the “industry standards that were not practiced” on set.

No charges have been filed in the "Rust" shooting.