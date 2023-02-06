Adele skips red carpet but still gets to meet Dwayne Johnson at 2023 Grammy Awards

Adele arrived to the 2023 Grammy Awards — without ever walking on the red carpet.

The first glimpse of the "Easy on Me" singer was when she was already inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. When the camera panned to Adele, she looked spectacular in a burgundy gown that featured dramatic sleeves.

Adele poses inside the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The singer exuded old Hollywood vibes with her perfectly blown out hair and makeup.

At one point during the opening monologue, host Trevor Noah surprised the singer by introducing her to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The comedian noted that they had never met and were each fans of one another.

Johnson and Adele meet for the first time. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Adele is up for seven Grammy Awards, including album of the year, which she will once again go up against Beyoncé. The British singer is also nominated in the song and record of the year category and is a 15-time Grammy winner, receiving a total of 25 nominations in the span of her career.

Noah surprised the pop star with Johnson, her celebrity crush. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The last time Adele attended the Grammys was in 2017, where she looked stunning in an olive Givenchy long sleeved gown. That year, she took home the album of the year trophy for "25."

Adele at the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The singer is currently in the middle of her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She's been sharing photos from her shows on her social media, and thanking her fans for their unconditional love.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Harry Styles, Adele, Bad Bunny and more also up for awards. Performers include Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.