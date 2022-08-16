The Academy apologized to the Native American woman who refused Marlon Brando’s award in 1973

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather, almost 50 years after the Native American right activist and actor declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar on his behalf and was met with disrespect and harassment.

In 1973, Littlefeather became the first person to make a political statement at the awards ceremony. When Brando was announced as the winner in the best actor category for his role in “The Godfather,” Littlefeather took the stage in his stead to make a powerful and poignant statement about the depiction of Native Americans in the entertainment industry.

Littlefeather holds a written statement from actor Marlon Brando refusing his award for best actor at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 1973. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

During her speech, Littlefeather was applauded and booed. She also recently claimed in an interview with A.frame, the Academy’s digital magazine, that John Wayne physically assaulted her and took her off the stage.

Righting their wrongs, in June, David Rubin, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, issued an apology to Littlefeather for her mistreatment following the speech.

“Dear Sacheen Littlefeather, I write to you today a letter that has been a long time coming on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with humble acknowledgment of your experience at the 45th Academy Awards,” Rubin’s letter, which was published on Monday began. “As you stood on the Oscars stage in 1973 to not accept the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, in recognition of the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry, you made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity.”

“The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable,” the statement continued in part. “For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Littlefeather wrapped in a blanket on a Bay Area rooftop in an undated photo. Kim Komenich / Getty Images

Additionally, the Academy announced that they will be hosting “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather,” a conversation with Littlefeather about reflection, healing, and celebration on Sept.17, 2022.

“Regarding the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people — it’s only been 50 years! We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It’s our method of survival,” Littlefeather said in a press release. “I never thought I’d live to see the day for this program to take place, featuring such wonderful Native performers and Bird Runningwater, a television and film producer who also guided the Sundance Institute’s commitment to Indigenous filmmakers for twenty years through the Institute’s Labs and Sundance Film Festival.”

“This is a dream come true. It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago. I am so proud of each and every person who will appear on stage,” she added.

The event was programmed by Littlefeather and produced by Academy Museum Vice President of Education and Public Engagement Amy Homma. It will also include a reading of the Academy’s letter of apology, Native American Indian performances and special guests.

Read the Academy's full letter below:

STATEMENT OF RECONCILIATION

June 18, 2022

Dear Sacheen Littlefeather,

I write to you today a letter that has been a long time coming on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with humble acknowledgment of your experience at the 45th Academy Awards.

As you stood on the Oscars stage in 1973 to not accept the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, in recognition of the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry, you made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity.

The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.

We cannot realize the Academy’s mission to “inspire imagination and connect the world through cinema” without a commitment to facilitating the broadest representation and inclusion reflective of our diverse global population.

Today, nearly 50 years later, and with the guidance of the Academy’s Indigenous Alliance, we are firm in our commitment to ensuring indigenous voices—the original storytellers—are visible, respected contributors to the global film community. We are dedicated to fostering a more inclusive, respectful industry that leverages a balance of art and activism to be a driving force for progress.

We hope you receive this letter in the spirit of reconciliation and as recognition of your essential role in our journey as an organization. You are forever respectfully engrained in our history.

With warmest regards,

David Rubin

President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences