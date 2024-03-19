Peso Pluma and Karol G among 2024 Latin American Music Awards nominees

The 2024 Latin American Music Awards will once again bring together the biggest names in Latin music.

The nominations for this year's Latin AMAs were announced on March 18, with Peso Pluma and Feid leading the nominees with 12 each.

Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera are next with 11 recognitions, followed by Karol G and Shakira with nine nominations, and Eslabon Armado and Fuerza Regida nabbing eight.

Here is everything we know about the 2024 Latin American Music Awards.

When are the 2024 Latin AMAs?

The 2024 Latin AMAs will take place April 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. They will air at 7 p.m. on Univision, UNIMÁS y Galavisión and will also be available on ViX.

This year's theme is “We Speak Música.”

Who is hosting the 2024 Latin AMAs?

Pop legend Thalía, actor and presenter Alejandra Espinoza, and singer-songwriter and television personality Carlos Ponce are hosting this year's awards ceremony.

2024 Latin AMA nominations

The 2024 Latin AMAs nominations are, according to the press releases, “based on key fan interactions through streaming, sales, radio broadcasts, tours, and social media data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (February 11, 2023, to February 24, 2024).”

Fans have until April 1 to vote for their favorite artists on LatinAMAs.com.

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Carin León

Eslabon Armado

Feid

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Shakira

New artist of the year

Bad Gyal

Chino Pacas

Gabito Ballesteros

Majo Aguilar

Peso Pluma

Venesti

Xavi

Yng Lvcas

Young Miko

Zhamira Zambrano

Song of the year

"Bailando Bachata" — Chayanne

"El Merengue" — Marshmello and Manuel Turizo

"Ella Baila Sola" — Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

"Lala" — Myke Towers

"Según Quién" — Maluma and Carin León

"Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" — Bizarrap and Shakira

"Solo Conmigo" — Romeo Santos

"TQG" — Karol G and Shakira

"Un x100to" — Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny

"Yandel 150" — Yandel & Feid

Album of the year

"3men2 kbrn" — Eladio Carrión

"Colmillo de Leche" — Carin León

"Desvelado" — Eslabon Armado

"El Comienzo" — Grupo Frontera

"Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo te Pirateamos el Album" — Feid

"Génesis" — Peso Pluma

"Mañana Será Bonito" — Karol G

"Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" — Bad Bunny

"Pa Que Hablen" — Fuerza Regida

"Playa Saturno" — Rauw Alejandro

Collaboration of the year

"La Bebe (Remix)" — Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

"Según Quién" — Maluma and Carin León

"Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53" — Bizarrap and Shakira

"Un x100to" — Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny

"Yandel 150" — Yandel and Feid

Collaboration crossover of the year

"Dientes" — J Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled

"El Merengue" — Marshmello and Manuel Turizo

"Niña Bonita" — Feid and Sean Paul

"Ojalá" — The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine

"Vocation" — Ozuna and David Guetta

Best crossover artist

Adam Levine

David Guetta

DJ Khaled

Drake

Marshmello

Rema

Sean Paul

Usher

Streaming artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Feid

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

Tour of the year

"Doble P Tour 2023" — Peso Pluma

"Fórmula Vol.3 Tour" — Romeo Santos

"Luis Miguel Tour 2023" — Luis Miguel

"Mañana Será Bonito Tour" — Karol G

"Soy Rebelde Tour" — RBD

Global latin artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Karol G

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Quevedo

Shakira

Global Latin song of the year

"Classy 101" — Feid and Young Miko

"Ella Baila Sola" — Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

"Lala" — Myke Towers

"Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53" — Bizarrap & Shakira

"Un x100to" — Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny

Best duo or group — pop

Camila

Morat

Piso 21

RBD

Reik

Best artist — pop

Bizarrap

Enrique Iglesias

Manuel Turizo

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Best album — pop

"Bailemos Otra Vez" — Chayanne

"Cupido" — Tini

"Orquídeas" — Kali Uchis

Best song — pop

"Acróstico" — Shakira

"Beso" — Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Fugitivos" — Camila

"Pasa_je_ro" — Farruko

"Una Noche Sin Pensar" — Sebastián Yatra

Best artist — urban

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

Best album — urban

"Data" — Tainy

"LPM (La Perreo Mixtape)" — Yng Lvcas

"Mañana Será Bonito" — Karol G

"Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" — Bad Bunny

"Playa Saturno" — Rauw Alejandro

Best song — urban

"Lala" — Myke Towers

"TQG" — Karol G and Shakira

"Un Cigarrillo" — Chencho Corleone

"Where She Goes" — Bad Bunny

"Yandel 150" — Yandel and Feid

Best collaboration — urban

"Arranca" — Becky G ft. Omega

"Borracho y Loco" — Yandel and Myke Towers

"Classy 101" — Feid and Young Miko

"Hey Mor" — Ozuna and Feid

"Me Porto Bonito" — Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

Best artist — regional Mexican

Carin León

Gabito Ballesteros

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Best duo or group — regional Mexican

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Los Ángeles Azules

Best album — regional Mexican

"Desvelado" — Eslabon Armado

"Colmillo de Leche" — Carin León

"El Comienzo" — Grupo Frontera

"Génesis" — Peso Pluma

"Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada" — Fuerza Regida

Best song — regional Mexican

"Di Que Sí" — Grupo Marca Registrada and Grupo Frontera

"Difícil Tu Caso" — Alejandro Fernández

"Dirección Equivocada" — Calibre 50

"Indispensable" — Carin León

"TQM" — Fuerza Regida

Best Collaboration — regional Mexican

"Bebe Dame" — Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera

"El Amor de su Vida" — Grupo Frontera and Grupo Firme

"Ella Baila Sola" — Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

"Pa’ Olvidarme de Tus Besos" — Lenin Ramírez and Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

"Qué Agonía" — Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar

Best artist — tropical

Carlos Vives

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Best song — tropical

"Bailando Bachata" — Chayanne

"Bandido" — Luis Figueroa

"La Falta Que Me Haces" — Natti Natasha

"Me EnRD" — Prince Royce

"Solo Conmigo" — Romeo Santos

Best collaboration — tropical