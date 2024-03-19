Peso Pluma and Karol G among 2024 Latin American Music Awards nominees

The 2024 Latin American Music Awards will once again bring together the biggest names in Latin music.
The nominations for this year's Latin AMAs were announced on March 18, with Peso Pluma and Feid leading the nominees with 12 each.
Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera are next with 11 recognitions, followed by Karol G and Shakira with nine nominations, and Eslabon Armado and Fuerza Regida nabbing eight.
Here is everything we know about the 2024 Latin American Music Awards.
When are the 2024 Latin AMAs?
The 2024 Latin AMAs will take place April 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. They will air at 7 p.m. on Univision, UNIMÁS y Galavisión and will also be available on ViX.
This year's theme is “We Speak Música.”
Who is hosting the 2024 Latin AMAs?
Pop legend Thalía, actor and presenter Alejandra Espinoza, and singer-songwriter and television personality Carlos Ponce are hosting this year's awards ceremony.
2024 Latin AMA nominations
The 2024 Latin AMAs nominations are, according to the press releases, “based on key fan interactions through streaming, sales, radio broadcasts, tours, and social media data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (February 11, 2023, to February 24, 2024).”
Fans have until April 1 to vote for their favorite artists on LatinAMAs.com.
Artist of the year
- Bad Bunny
- Carin León
- Eslabon Armado
- Feid
- Fuerza Regida
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Romeo Santos
- Shakira
New artist of the year
- Bad Gyal
- Chino Pacas
- Gabito Ballesteros
- Majo Aguilar
- Peso Pluma
- Venesti
- Xavi
- Yng Lvcas
- Young Miko
- Zhamira Zambrano
Song of the year
- "Bailando Bachata" — Chayanne
- "El Merengue" — Marshmello and Manuel Turizo
- "Ella Baila Sola" — Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
- "Lala" — Myke Towers
- "Según Quién" — Maluma and Carin León
- "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" — Bizarrap and Shakira
- "Solo Conmigo" — Romeo Santos
- "TQG" — Karol G and Shakira
- "Un x100to" — Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
- "Yandel 150" — Yandel & Feid
Album of the year
- "3men2 kbrn" — Eladio Carrión
- "Colmillo de Leche" — Carin León
- "Desvelado" — Eslabon Armado
- "El Comienzo" — Grupo Frontera
- "Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo te Pirateamos el Album" — Feid
- "Génesis" — Peso Pluma
- "Mañana Será Bonito" — Karol G
- "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" — Bad Bunny
- "Pa Que Hablen" — Fuerza Regida
- "Playa Saturno" — Rauw Alejandro
Collaboration of the year
- "La Bebe (Remix)" — Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
- "Según Quién" — Maluma and Carin León
- "Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53" — Bizarrap and Shakira
- "Un x100to" — Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
- "Yandel 150" — Yandel and Feid
Collaboration crossover of the year
- "Dientes" — J Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled
- "El Merengue" — Marshmello and Manuel Turizo
- "Niña Bonita" — Feid and Sean Paul
- "Ojalá" — The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine
- "Vocation" — Ozuna and David Guetta
Best crossover artist
- Adam Levine
- David Guetta
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Marshmello
- Rema
- Sean Paul
- Usher
Streaming artist of the year
- Bad Bunny
- Eslabon Armado
- Feid
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Junior H
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Young Miko
Tour of the year
- "Doble P Tour 2023" — Peso Pluma
- "Fórmula Vol.3 Tour" — Romeo Santos
- "Luis Miguel Tour 2023" — Luis Miguel
- "Mañana Será Bonito Tour" — Karol G
- "Soy Rebelde Tour" — RBD
Global latin artist of the year
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Junior H
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Peso Pluma
- Quevedo
- Shakira
Global Latin song of the year
- "Classy 101" — Feid and Young Miko
- "Ella Baila Sola" — Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
- "Lala" — Myke Towers
- "Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53" — Bizarrap & Shakira
- "Un x100to" — Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
Best duo or group — pop
- Camila
- Morat
- Piso 21
- RBD
- Reik
Best artist — pop
- Bizarrap
- Enrique Iglesias
- Manuel Turizo
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira
Best album — pop
- "Bailemos Otra Vez" — Chayanne
- "Cupido" — Tini
- "Orquídeas" — Kali Uchis
Best song — pop
- "Acróstico" — Shakira
- "Beso" — Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro
- "Fugitivos" — Camila
- "Pasa_je_ro" — Farruko
- "Una Noche Sin Pensar" — Sebastián Yatra
Best artist — urban
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
- Young Miko
Best album — urban
- "Data" — Tainy
- "LPM (La Perreo Mixtape)" — Yng Lvcas
- "Mañana Será Bonito" — Karol G
- "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" — Bad Bunny
- "Playa Saturno" — Rauw Alejandro
Best song — urban
- "Lala" — Myke Towers
- "TQG" — Karol G and Shakira
- "Un Cigarrillo" — Chencho Corleone
- "Where She Goes" — Bad Bunny
- "Yandel 150" — Yandel and Feid
Best collaboration — urban
- "Arranca" — Becky G ft. Omega
- "Borracho y Loco" — Yandel and Myke Towers
- "Classy 101" — Feid and Young Miko
- "Hey Mor" — Ozuna and Feid
- "Me Porto Bonito" — Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
Best artist — regional Mexican
- Carin León
- Gabito Ballesteros
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
Best duo or group — regional Mexican
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Los Ángeles Azules
Best album — regional Mexican
- "Desvelado" — Eslabon Armado
- "Colmillo de Leche" — Carin León
- "El Comienzo" — Grupo Frontera
- "Génesis" — Peso Pluma
- "Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada" — Fuerza Regida
Best song — regional Mexican
- "Di Que Sí" — Grupo Marca Registrada and Grupo Frontera
- "Difícil Tu Caso" — Alejandro Fernández
- "Dirección Equivocada" — Calibre 50
- "Indispensable" — Carin León
- "TQM" — Fuerza Regida
Best Collaboration — regional Mexican
- "Bebe Dame" — Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera
- "El Amor de su Vida" — Grupo Frontera and Grupo Firme
- "Ella Baila Sola" — Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
- "Pa’ Olvidarme de Tus Besos" — Lenin Ramírez and Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- "Qué Agonía" — Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar
Best artist — tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Best song — tropical
- "Bailando Bachata" — Chayanne
- "Bandido" — Luis Figueroa
- "La Falta Que Me Haces" — Natti Natasha
- "Me EnRD" — Prince Royce
- "Solo Conmigo" — Romeo Santos
Best collaboration — tropical
- "Ambulancia" — Camilo and Camila Cabello
- "Asi es la Vida" — Enrique Iglesias and Maria Becerra
- "El Merengue" — Marshmello and Manuel Turizo
- "La Fórmula" — Maluma and Marc Anthony
- "Si Tú Me Quieres" — Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra