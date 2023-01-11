Less than 24 hours after Hollywood awards season kicked off with the Golden Globes, nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Jan. 11.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” which won the Golden Globe for best motion picture (drama), and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” lead the way on the film side, with five nominations apiece, while “Ozark” set the pace on the small screen with four nominations.

Jean Smart was the most nominated actor, earning three nods in total. She’s up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series and outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for “Hacks,” as well as outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Babylon.”

The 29th Annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Check out the entire list below.

Film

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“The Fabelmans’

“Women Talking”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin," which is up for a leading five SAG Awards. Alamy Stock Photo

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeohm, and Ke Huy Quan star in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which has also been nominated for five SAG Awards. Alamy Stock Photo

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Television

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

"Ozark" topped the TV side with four nominations. Steve Dietl / Netflix

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Jean Smart is up for two awards for "Hacks." She also received one on the film side for "Babylon." WarnerMedia / Alamy Stock Photo

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”