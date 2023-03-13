The 2023 Oscars red carpet has serious Wednesday Addams vibes

The 2023 Oscars is going goth.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the 95th Academy Awards were channeling their inner Wednesday Addams for this red carpet trend.

The beloved "Addams Family" member is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable goth icons and she has had a recent resurgence following Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the character.

Since the release of the hit Netflix horror comedy "Wednesday" in November, there has been a revived appreciation for the eccentric character, her unusual dance moves and, of course, her all-black wardrobe.

A few celebrities seemed to be inspired by Wednesday’s sense of style as they strutted down the red carpet in shimmery black outfits.

Ahead of performing her Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," Lady Gaga made her final appearance this award season in a sculptured, sheer black dress. She completed her look with dark, intense eye makeup.

Lady Gaga wore Versace for the Oscars. Jordan Strauss / AP

Fellow nominee Rihanna, who is singing her song "Lift Me Up" at the awards ceremony, beamed as she cradled her baby bump in a leather and sheer dress. The fashion icon had all eyes on her on the red carpet.

Rihanna cradles her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet. Jordan Strauss / AP

Elizabeth Olsen attended the 2023 Oscars in a slinky, sheer black gown. She fully embraced the gothic vibe with her sleek, slick back hairstyle and red lips.

Elizabeth Olsen chose a slinky Givenchy number. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Ashley Graham also had a head-turning moment on the red carpet. She tossed her exaggerated sheer sleeves into the air as she posed for pictures. Her high-neck gown also featured multiple cutouts.

Ashley Graham strikes a pose on the Oscars red carpet. Jordan Strauss / AP

Academy Award-winner Marlee Matlin's dramatic smokey eyes popped on the red carpet. Her dark makeup and minimal jewelry paired well with her cropped blazer and voluminous two-tiered gown that was accented with fringe.

Marlee Matlin embraced a chic take on goth in this stunning look. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Harvey Guillen looked like a gothic daydream while making history at the 95th Academy Awards as the first plus-sized man to be dressed by Christian Siriano. While speaking to E! News on the red carpet, Guillen gushed about his ensemble.

"So I’m throwing it back to the old days with the finger wave (hairstyle) and with the original tuxedo top, but with a flair on the bottom," he said.

Guillen added, "(I) want to be here and be myself and I want to be seen as myself. So I love that I’m represented so it’s really a great night."

Harvey Guillen does a twirl in his Christian Siriano tuxedo. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Phoebe Waller-Bridge seemed to be more inspired by Catherine Zeta-Jones's Morticia Addams in her glamorous old Hollywood strapless gown.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the Oscars in Dolce & Gabbana. Jordan Strauss / AP

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, the 2023 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.

Leading the list of nominees include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The list of performers and presenters includes Rihanna, following her Super Bowl halftime show, and the viral Telugu-language hit “Naatu Naatu.” Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.