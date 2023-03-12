Halle Bailey says she wanted her Oscars dress to be pure 'fairy tale'

Halle Bailey wore a dress fit for a princess at the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The future Ariel provided some new insight on the upcoming changes the live adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" will bring to the original.

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Last year, it was revealed that in addition to the 1989 movie's signatures songs like "Part of Your World" and "Under the Sea," songwriters Lin Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, who wrote the original songs with Howard Ashman, created four new songs for the upcoming adaptation.

"Alan Menken and Lin Manuel are a wonderful duo," Bailey, who stars as Ariel, told E! on the red carpet. "I was really excited to sing the original songs that I loved so much. The new ones, I think people will just love and embrace, and I hope that they do."

"I'm excited for people to see a sneak peek tonight," she added.

So far, fans have gotten a few sneak peeks at the new film, which premieres May 26. A new trailer is expected to air during the broadcast of the 95th Academy Awards.

Halle Bailey in Disney’s live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." WALT DISNEY PICTURES / Alamy Stock Photo

Bailey was a vision in a Dolce & Gabbana turquoise ball gown, befitting her role as the little mermaid, who has a green shiny tail.

"I was excited to wear this pouffy dress to go into the fairy tale world and give princess for one day," she said. "I’m loving it.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, the 2023 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms. Leading the list of nominees include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The list of performers and presenters includes Rihanna, following her Super Bowl halftime show, and the viral Telugu-language hit “Naatu Naatu.” Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.