Is it winter, or is it awards season? The 80th Golden Globes premieres on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, honoring movies, TV shows and the work that went into making them.

This is the first time since 2021 the Golden Globes has aired on TV. Last year's was neither streamed nor televised, after NBC decided not to air the ceremony following diversity and inclusion concerns and controversy about the show's award selection process.

In the time since, the HFPA has expanded and diversified its voting body, per a press release, among other reforms like a ban on members receiving gifts from studios and networks. This year's ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

Below, we'll be updating a list of the winners as the night goes on.

Film

Best motion picture (Drama)

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best picture (Musical or Comedy)

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best actress in a motion picture (Drama)

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best actor in a motion picture (Drama)

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best actress (Musical or Comedy)

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor (Musical or Comedy)

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Best director

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best screenplay

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Best original score

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best original song

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose (“RRR”)

Best motion picture (Animated)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best motion picture (Foreign language)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina 1985” (Argentina, US)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Television

Best television series (Drama)

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Best television series (Musical or comedy)

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Best actor (Drama)

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best actress (Drama)

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best actor (Musical or Comedy)

Donald Glover — “Atlanta”

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Best actress (Musical or Comedy)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best supporting actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best supporting actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best actor (Limited series, anthology series or television motion picture)

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Best actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best supporting actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Best supporting actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”