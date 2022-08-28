The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are returning to the East Coast and this time they are bringing LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow along to host one of the biggest nights in music.

Viewers should expect to see Harlow constantly throughout the VMAs on Sunday night as he is also nominated for seven awards. Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X also lead with seven nominations each. Other superstars who have been dominating the charts for the past year, like Billie Eilish, Drake, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, earned multiple nominations as well.

Minaj will have her hands full with hosting and performing duties. She will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and she is expected to perform her recent hit “Super Freaky Girl.”

Lizzo, Blackpink and J Balvin are on the long list of artists who will take the stage for unbelievable performances.

The show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, also includes a pre-show where fans can watch their favorite musicians strut down the red (well, technically black) carpet.

The fashion is almost as entertaining as the music, so we’re keeping keeping track of the best outfits at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Take a look to see if your favorite celebrity made the list below.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Taylor Swift graced the VMAs with her presence and she did not disappoint. The superstar sparkled down the carpet in her glittery, chain minidress. Her matching heels and classic red lip completed the show-stopping look.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Jack Harlow attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage) Cindy Ord / WireImage

Jack HarlowHarlow wears an all-brown leather suit and matching sunglasses ahead of her first solo performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Blackpink

(L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of Blackpink walk the black carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Each member of Blackpink showed off their unique, yet complementary, styles while posing for photos on the carpet. The K-pop group will perform "Pink Venom," marking Blackpink's debut at a U.S. awards show.

Colton Haynes

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Colton Haynes attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global) Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV

"Teen Wolf" star Colton Haynes is seeing green. The actor looked effortless cool in his lime green ensemble and black platforms.

LL Cool J

LL Cool J at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Andrea Kudacki / AFP via Getty Images

Host LL Cool J is ready to bring a party to the VMAs stage.

Lizzo

Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage) Cindy Ord / WireImage

Lizzo makes a statement wherever she goes. The superstar shut down the red carpet with her voluminous Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2022 MTV VMAs Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

Singer Sabrina Carpenter exudes flower power in her gown.

Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey attends the 2022 MTV VMAs. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Singer Chlöe Bailey is dripping in silver in this luxurious floor-length gown.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson attends the 2022 MTV VMAs. Cindy Ord / WireImage

"Purple Hearts" star Sofia Carson makes a dramatic entrance with her strapless, column dress and matching black veil.

J Balvin

J Balvin attends the 2022 MTV VMAs. Cindy Ord / WireImage

J Balvin's fiery orange hair pairs well with his all-white ensemble.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray attends the 2022 MTV VMAs. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Singer Conan Gray shows off his incomparable style with a look that features a cropped blazer, lace gloves, bell-bottoms and sky-high platform boots.

Monet X Change

Monet X Change attends the MTV VMAs. Andres Kudacki / AFP via Getty Images

Musician and drag queen Monet X Change arrived at the 2022 VMAs covered in sparkles and flower petals.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Lil Nas X never fails to captivate viewers with his bold fashion choices. His elaborate headpiece earned him a spot on every "best dressed" list.

Anitta

Anitta at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Anitta, who is set to take the stage at the Prudential Center, was a vision in red as she stopped for photos.