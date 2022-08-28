The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are returning to the East Coast and this time they are bringing LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow along to host one of the biggest nights in music.
Viewers should expect to see Harlow constantly throughout the VMAs on Sunday night as he is also nominated for seven awards. Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X also lead with seven nominations each. Other superstars who have been dominating the charts for the past year, like Billie Eilish, Drake, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, earned multiple nominations as well.
Minaj will have her hands full with hosting and performing duties. She will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and she is expected to perform her recent hit “Super Freaky Girl.”
Lizzo, Blackpink and J Balvin are on the long list of artists who will take the stage for unbelievable performances.
The show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, also includes a pre-show where fans can watch their favorite musicians strut down the red (well, technically black) carpet.
The fashion is almost as entertaining as the music, so we’re keeping keeping track of the best outfits at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Take a look to see if your favorite celebrity made the list below.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift graced the VMAs with her presence and she did not disappoint. The superstar sparkled down the carpet in her glittery, chain minidress. Her matching heels and classic red lip completed the show-stopping look.
Jack HarlowHarlow wears an all-brown leather suit and matching sunglasses ahead of her first solo performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
Blackpink
Each member of Blackpink showed off their unique, yet complementary, styles while posing for photos on the carpet. The K-pop group will perform "Pink Venom," marking Blackpink's debut at a U.S. awards show.
Colton Haynes
"Teen Wolf" star Colton Haynes is seeing green. The actor looked effortless cool in his lime green ensemble and black platforms.
LL Cool J
Host LL Cool J is ready to bring a party to the VMAs stage.
Lizzo
Lizzo makes a statement wherever she goes. The superstar shut down the red carpet with her voluminous Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
Sabrina Carpenter
Singer Sabrina Carpenter exudes flower power in her gown.
Chlöe Bailey
Singer Chlöe Bailey is dripping in silver in this luxurious floor-length gown.
Sofia Carson
"Purple Hearts" star Sofia Carson makes a dramatic entrance with her strapless, column dress and matching black veil.
J Balvin
J Balvin's fiery orange hair pairs well with his all-white ensemble.
Conan Gray
Singer Conan Gray shows off his incomparable style with a look that features a cropped blazer, lace gloves, bell-bottoms and sky-high platform boots.
Monet X Change
Musician and drag queen Monet X Change arrived at the 2022 VMAs covered in sparkles and flower petals.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X never fails to captivate viewers with his bold fashion choices. His elaborate headpiece earned him a spot on every "best dressed" list.
Anitta
Anitta, who is set to take the stage at the Prudential Center, was a vision in red as she stopped for photos.