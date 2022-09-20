Bad Bunny leads the list of nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys

Bad Bunny continues to dominate Latin music.

The Latin Recording Academy announced the full list of 2022 Latin Grammy Awards nominations on Sept. 20, with the Puerto Rican singer leading with 10 nominations.

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has dominated the charts, spending 11 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. The LP earned the singer an album of the year and urban music album of the year nomination at this year's award ceremony set to take place Nov 17 in Las Vegas.

The artist also has nominations in the record of the year category for his song “Un Verano” with Bomba Estéreo, has two songs in the urban fusion/performance category (“Tití Me Preguntó” and “Volví” featuring Aventura, two in reggaeton performance (“Lo Siento BB:/” with Tainy and Julieta Venegas and “Yonaguni”), two in the best urban song category (“Tití Me Preguntó” and “Lo Siento”) and one in the rap/hip-hop song category (“De Museo”).

Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera follows with nine nominations, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro received eight, Christina Aguilera, Spanish singer Rosalía and Uruguayan singer Drexler each have seven nominations. Camilo and Carlos Vives are up for six Latin Grammys.

Many will be looking at the album of the year category which, aside from Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” also include Christina Aguilera’s “Aguilera,” Marc Anthony’s “Pa’lla Voy,” Bomba Estéreo’s “Deja,” Rosalía’s “Motomami,” Drexler’s “Tinta y Tiempo,” Alejandro Sanz’s “Sanz,” Fonseca’s “Viajante,” Sebastián Yatra’s “Dharma,” and Elsa y Elmar’s “Ya No Somos los Mismos.”

Record of the year nominees include “Pa Mis Muchachas” by Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole featuring Nathy Peluso, “Castillos De Arena” by Pablo Alborán, “Envolver” by Anitta, “Pa’lla Voy” by Marc Anthony, “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo, “Pegao” by Camilo, “Tocarte” by Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana, “Provenza” by Karol G, “Vale La Pena” by Juan Luis Guerra, “La Fama” by Rosalía featuring The Weeknd, “Te Felicito” by Shakira and Rauw Alejandro and “Baloncito Viejo” by Carlos Vives and Camilo.

The best new artist category also features a variety of talent, including Angela Álvarez, Sofía Campos, Cande y Paulo, Clarissa, Silvana Estrada, Pol Granch, Nabález, Tiare, Vale, Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Nicole Zignago.

Last month, it was announced that Rosario Flores, Myriam Hernández, Rita Lee, Amanda Miguel and Yordano will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Manolo Díaz, Paquito D’Rivera and Abraham Laboriel will receive the Trustees Award.

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 17 on Univision.

See the complete list of 53 categories here.