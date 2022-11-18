2022 Latin Grammy Awards winners list

Latin music's biggest night is officially here.

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are airing live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 17, bringing together the hottest acts in Latin music.

Going into the night, Bad Bunny leads the list of nominations with 10, followed by Edgar Barrera with nine and Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía with eight each.

The 23rd annual ceremony is hosted by Luis Fonsi, Thalia, Anitta and Laura Pausini, with performances expected from Karol G, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Sebastian Yatra, Marc Anthony and 95-year-old Angela Alvarez, who is nominated for best new artist, among others.

This year's Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year is Mexican musician Marco Antonio Solís. The lead singer of Los Bukis is also set to take the stage during the telecast.

TODAY will be updating the list of winners announced during the telecast, below.

Best Salsa Album

"Será Que Se Acabó" — Alexander Abreu y Havana D’Primera

"Pa’lla Voy" — Marc Anthony *WINNER

"Luis Figueroa" — Luis Figueroa

"Y Te Lo Dice…" — Luisito Ayala y La Puerto Rican Power

"Lado A Lado B" — Víctor Manuelle

Record of the Year

“Pa Mis Muchachas” — Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso

“Castillos De Arena” — Pablo Alborán

“Envolver” — Anitta

“Pa’lla Voy” — Marc Anthony

“Ojitos Lindos” — Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo

“Pegao” — Camilo

“Tocarte” — Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

“Provenza” — Karol G

“Vale La Pena” — Juan Luis Guerra

“La Fama” — Rosalía feat. The Weeknd

“Te Felicito” — Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

“Baloncito Viejo” — Carlos Vives & Camilo

Album of the Year

"Aguilera" — Christina Aguilera

"Pa’lla Voy" — Marc Anthony

"Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny

"Deja" — Bomba Estéreo

"Tinta Y Tiempo" — Jorge Drexler

"Ya No Somos Los Mismos" — Elsa y Elmar

"Viajante" — Fonseca

"Motomami" (Digital Album) — Rosalía

"Sanz" — Alejandro Sanz

"Dharma" — Sebastián Yatra

Song of the Year

“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” ­– Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martín, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, songwriters (Ricky Martin Featuring Reik)

“Agua” — Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas & Daddy Yankee, songwriters (Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers)

“Algo Es Mejor” — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

“Baloncito Viejo” — Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Camilo)

“Besos En La Frente” — Fonseca & Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Fonseca)

“Encontrarme” — Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez & Mario Demian Jiménez Pérez, songwriters (Carla Morrison)

“Hentai” — Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Rosalía)

“Índigo” — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner)

“Pa Mis Muchachas” — Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso, songwriters (Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso)

“Provenza” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro & Ovy On The Drums, songwriters (Karol G)

“Tacones Rojos” — Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

“Tocarte” — Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, songwriters (Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana)

Best New Artist

Angela Álvarez *WINNER TIED

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada *WINNER TIED

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Nicole Zignago

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Ya No Somos Los Mismos" — Elsa y Elmar

"Amor Que Merecemos" — Kany García

"Clichés" — Jesse & Joy

"El Renacimiento" — Carla Morrison

"Dharma" — Sebastian Yatra * WINNER

Best Urban Music Album

"Respira" — Akapellah

"Trap Cake Vol. 2" — Rauw Alejandro

"Los Favoritos 2.5" — Arcángel

"Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny

"Animal" — Maria Becerra

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

"El Mundo Está Loco" — Jorge Luis Chacín

"De Menor a Mayor" — Gente de Zona

"All Inclusive" — Marissa Mur

"Trópico" — Pavel Núñez

"Cumbiana II" — Carlos Vives

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Aguilera" — Christina Aguilera

"Viajante" — Fonseca

Filarmónico 20 Años — Marta Gómez

La Vida — Kurt

Frecuencia— Sin Bandera

See the complete list of 53 winners here.