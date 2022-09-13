Check out the top looks from the 2022 Emmys red carpet

The 2022 Emmy Awards are here and bringing not only some of the biggest names in television to the red (or gold) carpet, but also some of the top looks in fashion.

This year's ceremony will be live, indoors and in front of a full studio audience for the first time in more than two years. One of the most paramount nights in television will begin Monday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Some of Hollywood's most notable stars will grace the Microsoft Theater, which houses 7,100 seats, in downtown Los Angeles, with “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson set to host the Emmys.

Popular shows like "Succession," "Ted Lasso," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Euphoria," all of which are up for a number of nominations, are drawing names like Jason Sudeikis, Nathan Lane, Jane Lynch, Jason Bateman and Zendaya to the LA theater.

One of the most memorable parts of the night, however, is always the striking ensembles. Here are some of the favorites from the night:

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong / AP

Laverne Cox strutted the red carpet in a structured Jean Paul Gaultier couture outfit, with black sheer tights, black heels and a high, sleek ponytail.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. Mark Von Holden / NBC via Getty Images

Dressed in a handmade black dress with pink accents popping from beneath the gown and lining the top, Elle Fanning said her custom outfit was inspired by 1950s Hollywood.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell / AP

Bowen Yang, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series, donned an elaborately patterned suit with a navy blue bow tie.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Kicking off a trend of white suits this year, Andrew Garfield rocked the red carpet with matching cream-colored garb, sunglasses and black shoes.

Toheeb Jimoh

Toheeb Jimoh attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sticking with the light-colored suit pattern, Toheeb Jimoh rocked a pale, wrapped suitcoat with matching pants. He complemented the look with a black shirt and shoes.

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nominated for lead actress in a drama series, Zendaya took over the red carpet in a captivating black, strapless ball gown by Valentino complete with pockets.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck / AFP

John Legend joined several other men walking the carpet Monday evening, wearing a checkered white suit and black bow tie. Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen, showing off her baby bump, sparkled in a pink, sequin, floor-length gown.

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Taking the white suit to the next level, Seth Rogan, who was nominated for "best supporting actor in a limited series or movie," also sported a white bow tie and bleached white hair.

Kenan Thompson

Host Kenan Thompson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Before his multiple costume changes in his Emmy's opening performance, Kenan Thompson turned heads in a purple suit with a velvet jacket, topped off with purple sunglasses and a bow tie.

Oprah Winfrey

US producer and talk show host Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP - Getty Images

White suits aren't just for the boys. Earning a standing ovation the moment she walked onstage, Oprah Winfrey wore a buttoned-down suit with studded white shoes.

Sofia Vergara

Colombian-US actress Sofia Vergara presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara was sunshine in a dress while presenting this evening. The former "Modern Family" star donned a sparkly, canary yellow gown with gold accented jewelry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images

Delivering a powerful song and acceptance speech after winning "outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series," Sheryl Lee Ralph was clothed in a floor-length, velvet black gown with a slit along her right leg. Crystals were lined along the side of her dress and accented in her braided hair and around her eyes.