2022 ACM Awards: See the list of winners

The 2022 ACM Awards are bringing country music’s biggest stars together under one roof.

Hosted by Dolly Parton, along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7. Chris Young leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert with five. Blake Lively also nabbed her first ACM nominations for directing and producing Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” music video.

For the first time ever, the two-hour ceremony is being streamed commercial-free on Amazon Prime Video. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Brothers Osbourne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and more are expected to take the stage. Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to Parton, performing a rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

A number of winners have already been announced ahead of the show, with newcomers Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum taking home the new female artist and new male artist of the year trophies, respectively.

TODAY will be updating the winners as the night goes on.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Carly Pearce — “29: Written In Stone”

Thomas Rhett — “Country Again: Side A”

Morgan Wallen — “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Chris Young: “Famous Friends”

Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert — “The Marfa Tapes”

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“7 Summers — Morgan Wallen

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“Knowing You” — Kenny Chesney

“Things a Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson - WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum - WINNER

Elvie Shane

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne - WINNER

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion - WINNER

The Cadillac Three

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy - WINNER

Josh Osborne

Video of the Year

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert - WINNER

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER