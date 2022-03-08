2022 ACM Awards: See the list of winners

The 2022 ACM Awards are bringing country music’s biggest stars together under one roof.
Hosted by Dolly Parton, along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7. Chris Young leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert with five. Blake Lively also nabbed her first ACM nominations for directing and producing Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” music video.
For the first time ever, the two-hour ceremony is being streamed commercial-free on Amazon Prime Video. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Brothers Osbourne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and more are expected to take the stage. Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to Parton, performing a rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”
A number of winners have already been announced ahead of the show, with newcomers Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum taking home the new female artist and new male artist of the year trophies, respectively.
TODAY will be updating the winners as the night goes on.
Entertainer of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
- Jimmie Allen
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
- Carly Pearce — “29: Written In Stone”
- Thomas Rhett — “Country Again: Side A”
- Morgan Wallen — “Dangerous: The Double Album”
- Chris Young: “Famous Friends”
- Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert — “The Marfa Tapes”
Single of the Year
- “Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
- “Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown
- “Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
- “If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- “You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
- “7 Summers — Morgan Wallen
- “Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
- “Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
- “Knowing You” — Kenny Chesney
- “Things a Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson
New Female Artist of the Year
- Tenille Arts
- Priscilla Block
- Lily Rose
- Caitlyn Smith
- Lainey Wilson - WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
- Hardy
- Walker Hayes
- Ryan Hurd
- Parker McCollum - WINNER
- Elvie Shane
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne - WINNER
- Dan + Shay
- LoCash
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion - WINNER
- The Cadillac Three
Songwriter of the Year
- Jesse Frasure
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy - WINNER
- Josh Osborne
Video of the Year
- “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert - WINNER
- “Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown
- “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton
- “If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Event of the Year
- “Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
- “Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown
- “Half of My Hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney
- “If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER