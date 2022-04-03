‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ makes history with Grammy win

Two Grammy newcomers made history during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear won the Grammy for best musical theater album for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” which is the first award from the Recording Academy for a piece of work that originated on TikTok, Variety reported.

“A year ago when I asked the internet, ‘What if "Bridgerton" was a musical?’ I could not have imagined we would be holding a Grammy in our hands,” Barlow said during her acceptance speech. “We want to thank everyone on the internet who has watched us create this album from the ground up. We share this with you.”

Bear added, “You’re just as much as part of this project as we are.”

“And then I just have to say, this is really for all of my fellow female producers, composers, engineers that are still struggling, still struggling to gain recognition and support for what we do,” Bear said later in the speech. “It’s not that we don’t exist. We do.”

Barlow concluded the speech on a touching note, saying, “And so little girls everywhere, if you have a dream, dream really big, chase them, and they might just come true.”

The “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” started with a shared love for the Netflix hit and with a single song, "Daphne's Song."

Barlow told TODAY via Zoom in 2021, “We were obsessed with the show. Who doesn’t love it? There’s so much drama, such great storytelling and I finished bingeing it and there was one piece of dialogue that stood out among the rest, and I flew to my piano.”

“I think it’s a really dark time in the world and I think everyone is looking for an escape, something to, you know, bring some light back into the world,” Barlow said. “I think, because this project ... already had a built-in audience — people who cared about the characters and who loved it — so when they heard music exploring the characters in a way they hadn’t been before, people really identified with it.”