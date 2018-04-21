'Austin Powers' actor Verne Troyer dies at age 49

share tweet pin email

Verne Troyer, the actor known for his role as Mini Me in the "Austin Powers" films, died on Saturday, according to a statement from his representative provided to TODAY. He was 49 years old.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images "Verne was an extremely caring individual," a statement posted to his social media accounts read.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," read the statement, which was also posted on Troyer's official Facebook page and Instagram. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

A cause of death has not yet been released.

The statement said Troyer faced "a recent time of adversity" and was "a fighter when it came to his own battles." It went on to mention his struggles with depression and suicide. "You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another," the statement continued.

Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo Verne Troyer and Mike Myers in 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

Aside from his part in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember," Troyer also appeared in dozens of other films and television series, including "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "The Love Guru."

The actor's representative wrote that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Troyer's name to his favorite charities: Best Buddies and the Starkey Hearing Foundation.