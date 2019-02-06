Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 9:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Looks like Cher is a "Fixer Upper" fan!

The music and acting legend took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal how much she enjoys keeping tabs on HGTV couple Chip and Joanna Gaines and their five children.

"Once in a while I like to check in, & see what’s happening With Chip, Joanna & Kids," Cher tweeted along with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.

And wouldn't you know it, Chip replied to Cher's tweet, giving the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" star a hilarious Gaines family update.

Chip Gaines, right with wife Joanna, gave "Auntie Cher" a hilarious family update after the legendary Oscar winner tweeted about the HGTV stars. EPA/NBC

"Well Auntie Cher," he wrote, "Kids are doing great! A little cold going around, but you know how it is. Send everyone our love! — the Gaines clan."

Chip and Joanna are mom and dad to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, Emmie, 8, and baby boy Crew, 8 months.

It's not every day Cher strikes up a conversation with you, but Chip kept his cool — unlike Kelly Clarkson, who freaked out when she met Cher in December.

The two singers came face to face on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., where Clarkson morphed into the ultimate fangirl.

"Hi, I'm Kelly Clarkson! Nice to meet you!" the "Voice" coach said before embracing Cher.

"I have never met you," she continued. "I've been talking about you (to the press) the whole time and going, 'She's right behind me!'"

Clarkson gushed on, "I'm a big fan; obviously, everyone is here. I'm gonna stop talking."

Naturally, Clarkson couldn't believe her luck and later tweeted a photo of the pair together.

"I met Cher!!!" she gushed. "My life is better than everyone else’s today."