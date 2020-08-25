'Home Improvement' co-stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn teaming up on new competition show

It's hammer time!

How do we know? Because "Home Improvement" co-stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are teaming up on a 10-episode competition series tentatively called "Assembly Required" for History, A&E Networks announced Tuesday in a news release.

Karn and Allen were co-stars on "Home Improvement," which aired for eight seasons. Leon Bennett / FilmMagic

The series "will spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing," said the release. "This new series will push each contestant to their limits while testing their ability and ingenuity to not only rebuild it but to build it better. In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used."

Allen, 67, and Karn, 64, co-starred on a TV series about home improvement called "Tool Time" within the sitcom called "Home Improvement" from 1991-99. Since then, Allen has also become known for voicing Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" franchise, and has starred in "Last Man Standing" since 2011. Karn was most recently seen on "Pen15."

Allen shared a photo of the pair from their former TV show on Twitter:

I've always admired people who repair something instead of replace it. So, I created a competition show with @HISTORY , and my old buddy @TheRichardKarn , to challenge the people who love to get stuff done! pic.twitter.com/EEVHKRPFum — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 25, 2020

Karn and Allen's "Home Improvement" featured its own in-show TV series, "Tool Time." Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

"Let's face it — we're living in a throwaway society," Allen added in the news release. "We buy, break, replace ... rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild? There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks — so I've created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own. And who better to join me than my buddy from the old 'Tool Time' days — Richard Karn! Now we're talking 'More Power'!"

"Assembly Required" is set to premiere on History in 2021.