ASL performer steals the show during Super Bowl national anthem

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan weren't the only one who crushed the national anthem prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Warren “Wawa” Snipe, who is deaf, performed the song in American Sign Language, and won over fans in the process. He also performed during H.E.R.'s rendition of "America the Beautiful."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Known affectionately by many as Wawa, he has been a trailblazer as an acclaimed recording artist in the Hip Hop world and developed his own niche: Dip Hop, which he defines as ‘Hip Hop through deaf eyes,’ the National Association of the Deaf wrote while announcing he would be performing the anthem, as well as “America the Beautiful.”

The viewing audience certainly loved how passionate Snipe was.

I don't know about yall but Warren "WAWA" Snipe stole the show!!! #NationalAnthem #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/IQFb7zJFBU — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 7, 2021

"I don't know about yall but Warren "WAWA" Snipe stole the show!!!" one person wrote.

I love Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sang beautiful but WOW did you see the interpreter at the top of the screen during the national anthem?! Thats some BIG energy 👏 love it!! #SuperBowl — Victoria Kirwan (@alwaysinboots) February 7, 2021

"I love Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sang beautiful but WOW did you see the interpreter at the top of the screen during the national anthem?! Thats some BIG energy love it!!" another person commented

Genuinely obsessed with the ASL interpreter for the national anthem #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/E7cr2n2jJR — Rachel Collins is ready for spring🌷 (@arocknrolldream) February 7, 2021

"Genuinely obsessed with the ASL interpreter for the national anthem," another person wrote.

Warren Snipe is the artist who just performed the National Anthem in ASL at the #SuperBowl.



He stole the show pic.twitter.com/AiClpgt7uC — Natasha 𓇼 (@ndelriego) February 7, 2021

"Warren Snipe is the artist who just performed the National Anthem in ASL at the #SuperBowl. He stole the show," someone else wrote.

Snipe, who has guest starred on the TV series "Black Lightning," is a seasoned entertainer.

"Hailing from the DC/MD/VA area, Wawa has been entertaining audiences since 2005 with critical reception and positive reviews," the NAD said.

"His unique rendering of Dip Hop explores Hip Hop through a mesmerizing blend of audio and imagery, and seeks to put Deaf recording artists on the map in the mainstream public interest. In 2016, Wawa released an album — "Deaf: So What?!" — which was designed to showcase the appeal of music to all including those who are deaf."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article categorized Snipe as an interpreter. He is a deaf performer.