They've been friends for decades, partners for seven years and parents for five, but despite that seemingly enduring relationship, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have called it quits — according to one less-than-reliable source.

A recent tabloid cover alleged that "It's Over!" for the duo, and the talented pair wasted no time responding to that on social media with a must-see (and must-laugh) video.

"Babe, what's happening? What's going on?" a concerned-looking Kutcher asked in the clip.

That's when Kunis turned her phone to him to reveal a magazine with the breakup news splashed across the cover. She informed him, "It's over between us."

He seemed incredulous at first, but before long, Kutcher accepted their fate.

"Oh, my God," the actor deadpanned. "What are we going to do?"

But it was too late for that kind of thinking. Kunis continued to consult the cover for more details and told him, "I felt suffocated."

"You felt suffocated by me?! Oh. I was just so overbearing, wasn't I?" Kutcher, who was sporting a mustache in the clip, shot back.

Then came another blow that shocked them both: "I took the kids," Kunis said after giving the cover another glance.

Kutcher would have been brokenhearted to hear that — had any of it been true. Still, the 41-year-old couldn't help but wonder why it all came down to this.

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Good thing his wife had the answer right there on her screen.

"You had a very dark secret exposed," she said.

Of course, the 35-year-old actress couldn't give him any more details about that, since, again, none of it was true. But one of their pals had theory.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt offered his take in the comments. "It was the mustache for sure," he said.

But Kutcher's caption firmly put the kibosh on the story.

After telling the publication to "have fun selling magazines this week, he wrote, "Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting."

Alas, there was one reader disappointed to see the rumors put to rest — Kutcher's friend and co-star on "The Ranch," Dax Shepard.

"I was gonna take a run at MK!!!" Kristen Bell's always-hilarious husband wrote, adding. "I want a refund!"