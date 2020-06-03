Ashton Kutcher cries while responding to 'All lives matter' comments

Ashton Kutcher was overcome with emotion when explaining why people who say "All lives matter" are "missing the point."

The actor made an impassioned Instagram video that he shared Tuesday night while talking to people who he feels may not fully understand the Black Lives Matter movement.

#Blm vs #Alm understanding why saying ‘all lives matter’ is missing the point,” he captioned the post, while using the hash tag #blacklivesmatter

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"So, on Saturday, I posted a blackout of my social media channels and just posted ‘BLM' and a lot of folks responded, ‘All lives matter.’ "And I want to talk about that a little bit because I don't think the people that are posting ‘All lives matter' should be canceled. I think they should be educated," he started the clip.

Protests have taken place around the country over the last week in the wake of the death of George Floyd, further fueling talk about race relations.

Kutcher, 42, illustrated his point by relaying a story involving his children, Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3, with wife Mila Kunis.

"We all agree all lives matter,” he said. “But I had a really poignant experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why black lives matter. So, usually Mila and I put our kids to bed, we read them a book and our daughter always gets to go first.

“And tonight, as we’re reading her book, my son says, ‘Wait, why don't I get to go first?' And Mila said, ‘Cause girls go first.' And he said, ‘Yeah, but boys go first.'

"And I looked at him and I said, ‘No, girls go first.' And I said, ‘You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason why is, for some boys, girls don't get a go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first.'"

The former "That '70s Show" star then hammered home the point while fighting back tears.

"So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks that are writing ‘All Lives Matter' need to understand is that for some people black lives don't matter at all," he said while choking up. "So for us, black lives matter. So, while you may have the best intentions in saying, ‘All lives matter,' remember: For some people, black lives don't matter at all."