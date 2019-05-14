Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 1:21 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Everyone loves a good TV wedding and this was no exception.

The 22nd season of the PBS children’s TV show “Arthur” premiered Monday with a gay wedding featuring Arthur’s teacher, Mr. Ratburn, exchanging I do’s with an aardvark named Patrick.

After the couple tied the knot, Arthur and his friends discussed the union at the reception.

“Mr. Ratburn is married. I still can’t believe it,” Arthur said.

“Yep. It’s a brand-new world,” Francine replied.

Fans of the PBS show applauded the union, with many taking to social media to voice their support.

“MR RATBURN IS GAY ?!? IM CRYING,” one person cheered.

“Welcome out and congratulations Mr. Ratburn!” one person wrote.

“Shout out to @PBS for supporting gay marriage! #Arthur,” someone else wrote.

“I never thought I’d see the day that a PBS Kids show, especially Arthur, have a gay character. Way to go Mr. Ratburn! It’s a good day to be alive,” another user commented.

Even GLAAD got in on the fun by saluting the marriage.

“Congratulations Mr. Ratburn!” the organization tweeted.

PBS explained its decision by saying it feels an obligation to depict a variety of lifestyles.

“PBS KIDS programs are designed to reflect the diversity of communities across the nation. We believe it is important to represent the wide array of adults in the lives of children who look to PBS KIDS every day,” the network said in a statement, per People.

The “Arthur” family has addressed same-sex relationships before. A spinoff called “Postcards From Buster” featured a lesbian couple in a 2005 episode that was met with some brushback, Variety reported. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings spoke out against it, and PBS pulled the episode, although some affiliates aired it.