Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in LA car crash

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a Los Angeles car crash on Friday evening, his representative confirmed.

Photos from the scene provided to NBC News by TMZ appear to show a GMC Yukon, believed to be Schwarzenegger’s SUV, partially on top of a red Toyota Prius. The accident happened at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, on the city’s west side.

The pictures show Schwarzenegger and his friend, fitness personality Jake Steinfeld, were on the scene after the crash. A rep for Schwarzenegger confirmed to TODAY the actor's involvement in the incident and added that Schwarzenegger's main concern is "for the woman from the other vehicle."

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said one woman was taken to the hospital with "an abrasion to her head."

LAPD reported four cars total were involved and all involved parties remained at the scene.

"Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision," LAPD said in the statement.

This is not the first time Schwarzenegger has made headlines for a crash in his Brentwood neighborhood. In 2006, while still governor, the "Terminator" actor crashed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle into a car. The accident left him with a cut upper lip.