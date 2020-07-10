Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer split after 10 years of marriage

After 10 years of marriage, actor Armie Hammer and baker and TV personality Elizabeth Chambers Hammer have split.

The pair issued matching statements (paired with matching photos) on Instagram Friday.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they wrote in the captions. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," the statement continued. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer and Armie Hammer at the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" in Hollywood in January Leon Bennett / WireImage

Golden Globe nominee Hammer ("Call Me By Your Name"), 33, and Chambers, 37, who's recently appeared on "Chopped Sweets" as a judge and has visited TODAY several times, married in 2010. They have two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

Just before announcing the split on Instagram, Chambers Hammer shared photos of their children.

"Birds of a feather," she wrote.

Chambers Hammer shared this family photo on Father's Day in June.

"Happy Father’s Day to the master bedtime singer, omelette maker, steak griller, 'water pusher,' snorkel instructor, story teller and so much more. Our babies couldn’t ask for a more adventurous and entertaining dad and we’re lucky that you're ours. We love you."