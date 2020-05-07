Ariel Winter sliced off the tip of her thumb while cooking: 'I was so shocked'

Ariel Winter had a nasty mishap while chopping vegetables in her kitchen — she sliced off the tip of her thumb!

The "Modern Family" alum, 22, opened up about her accident Wednesday during an interview with Access.

"I was trying to make Greek food because I'm Greek ... I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing. Chopped four onions and it was great — and I just got new knives too," Winter recalled, showing off her bandaged thumb. "So I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Former "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter showed off her wounded thumb during an interview with Access this week. Access

The actress and her boyfriend, Luke Benward, were chatting when the grisly accident took place. Afterward, both stared at her thumb in disbelief. "I was so shocked ... it was more like I was hyperventilating. I was, like, I should be crying but I just can't believe it," Winter said, adding that she must have "sliced an artery" because she "bled so much."

Winter's boyfriend, Luke Benward, brought the tip of the actress' thumb with him to the ER. Unfortunately, Winter accidentally thew it in the trash. Michael Kovac / Getty Images]

Luckily, Benward had the presence of mind to bring the tip of Winter's thumb to the ER. The nurse who treated Winter handed her a plastic bag containing the piece of thumb. But the nurse never told the star what was inside the bag. In all the confusion, Winter ended up throwing the bag away.

When the couple realized the mistake, they were forced to search in the trash for the bag. "It's definitely funny now," Winter said of the ordeal.

All things considered, Winter said she's doing fine.

"I mean, it's the top of my thumb. It definitely hurt and wasn't fun ... but at the same time they took great care of me," she said, adding. "Like so many people are in (in the ER) for so much worse."

Added Winter, "I sliced my thumb off and it’s sad, I’ll have a mildly sad-looking thumb, but it’ll be okay."