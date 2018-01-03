Arie Luyendyk Jr.: Being the 'Bachelor' makes things 'awkward' at work

share tweet pin email

Arie Luyendyk Jr. says being the star of "The Bachelor" is making things "awkward" at his day job.

The auto racer-turned-realtor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday night and told the host his real estate clients in Scottsale, Arizona, keep recognizing him as the star of Season 22 of the popular ABC dating show, which premiered Monday night.

"It’s a little awkward actually,” Luyendyk, 36, told Kimmel, "I did an open house the other day and someone walked in like, 'Are you 'The Bachelor'?'"

During another incident with a client, Luyendyk said he realized the woman had no intentions of buying a home.

"I drove somebody around and we looked at houses and then I realized, she’s not buying a house. She just wanted to hang out," said the star. "So, I think this might be creating a problem for me."

ABC The "Bachelor" star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Naturally, Kimmel tried goading Luyendyk into revealing which of this season's contestants he gave his final rose to, but could only get him to reveal, in the end, that he fell in love with two women — but "unfortunately" was forced to pick just one.

ABC Arie Luyendyk Jr. in a scene from this season's "The Bachelor."

Kimmel then gave his predictions about which four women would become finalists this season — Tia, Bekah M., Becca K., and the house's presumed villain, Chelsea.

"Chelsea, you gave her the first impression rose, she’s very attractive, she’s aggressive. She’s also clearly going to be the villain, so you need to keep her around for a while," Kimmel said, adding, "You won’t pick her, you’ll just keep giving her roses so she can antagonize everyone else in the house."

When Luyendyk nodded no, Kimmel's audience reacted, causing the host to quip, "I think we learned something there."

While Luyendyk remained tight-lipped, he did recently tell People that making his final choice was tough.

"The end was really difficult for me," he said. "And I think that it’s because it’s such a huge decision, and it’s my life. But I’m happy, and I wouldn’t have changed anything."