Ariana Grande shares 'scary' health update from tour: 'In a lot of pain'

Ariana Grande reached out to fans on Saturday to share the latest health struggles that may force her to cancel an upcoming show.

Posting an update on her health in her Instagram stories, the "7 Rings" singer shared concerns with fans and told them she is seeing a doctor for her condition.

“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick," she began the post, which was typed in white text on a black background. "I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show. I am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow's show. The last thing I would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left. I'm truly cherishing every moment of this... I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out."

The post came in advance of Grande's next show date scheduled for Sunday night in Lexington, Kentucky. The star, who collaborated with singers Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey on the song "Don't Call Me Angel" for the upcoming "Charlie's Angels" movie has been performing in North America and Europe this year to promote her recent albums "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"Please take this as a gentle head's up," the singer continued in her message. "I don't want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid I can't make the show happen.

"I'm on all the meds. Getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through. Mom and friends are taking good care of me. Just a scary feeling.

"Love you with all my heart and will keep you posted."

The 26 year-old singer also posted videos using a handheld steam inhaler and of friends bringing her home remedies.

"Update: Still can't swallow of lift my head," she posted. "Love u. Medicated af and hoping to wake up better. Seeing doc again in am and will let you know about show. I'm so sorry again. It's catching up to me I guess. Love u the most."

Grande has been touring since March and is set to play her last show on December 22 in Inglewood, California at The Forum.

She went on to post another video of herself steaming with the message that she's sorry for all the "anxious updates and over sharing" and that she "wouldn't say something unless it were really tough."

Here's wishing the singer a speedy recovery in hopes that she gets to end her tour on a high note.