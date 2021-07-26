Ariana Grande shares behind-the-scenes look at 'Voice' promo with fellow coaches

Season 21 of NBC's "The Voice" premieres in September and the newest coach, Ariana Grande, is excited.

The "God Is a Woman" singer posted a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season's first promo, which drops Tuesday.

"Hello and screaming !!!! cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice !!! it’s ..... the most ridiculous and fun," Grande wrote on Monday. "I adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet. but yes! tomorrow! first promo. I love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. I can’t say anything else. but... simply cannot wait till we get started."

The official "Voice" Instagram also teased a quick clip of the promo, in which Ariana is clearly the star — or in this case, the moon.

"Join us tomorrow for the camp out of OUR DREAMS," the caption reads. The video features all four coaches sitting around a campfire.

"The coaches took camping to a whole new level 😂🏕 The new promo for @NBCTheVoice comes out tomorrow y'all! #TheVoice #TeamKelly," Clarkson wrote on Instagram.

The "Positions" singer announced her addition to the show in March. She's replacing Nick Jonas and joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for season 21.

"surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you," Grande tweeted.