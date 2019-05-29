Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 29, 2019, 9:37 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Ariana Grande is revealing the reason why she was forced to postpone two Florida concerts this week. Turns out, she's allergic to tomatoes!

"Update: we discovered ... that ... i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress!" the 25-year-old singer told fans in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Grande was understandably heartbroken about her "unfortunate" new tomato allergy. Evan Agostini / AP

"Thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November," she wrote.

The new tomato allergy has, understandably, broken Grande's heart.

In a funny postscript, she noted, "there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES."

The "Thank U, Next" singer's message comes one day after she announced she was "beyond devastated" to cancel the Tampa and Orlando dates of her "Sweetener" tour.

"I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

"I will make this up to you, I promise," she added. "Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible."

Concert promoter Live Nation retweeted the singer's note and said the rescheduled concerts would take place Nov. 24 in Tampa and Nov. 25 in Orlando.

Here's hoping Ariana feels better soon!