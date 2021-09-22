Ariana Grande and John Legend got so frustrated they walked off the set and chowed down on popcorn when fellow coaches on "The Voice" Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton fought over a singer during Tuesday’s blind auditions.

The amusing moment went down after Lana Scott performed Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle.” Shelton quickly turned around in his chair and Clarkson followed suit. After Scott finished, Clarkson and Shelton got into a battle of words over who knows more about country music.

Shelton joked that Clarkson probably didn’t know “hole in the bottle” was a song by Ballerini, prompting the “Miss Independent” singer to point out that they toured together and she texted her to fill in for her on “The Voice” last season.

“You have that whiny country thing that we just don’t hear anymore,” Shelton then told Scott.

Snack break! Legend and Grande chowed down on popcorn while Clarkson and Shelton bickered. Trae Patton / NBC

“You just have that really cool stylized country sound, which I love. I wouldn’t call it whiny,” Clarkson said, taking a shot at Shelton.

“People who don’t understand country music don’t understand how awesome that is,” he responded, opening the flood gates for his and Clarkson’s spat. They each made their case to convince Scott to work with them while declaring how much they know about country music.

Clarkson and Shelton's argument drove Legend and Grande from their chairs. Trae Patton / NBC

Grande and Legend finally had enough.

“Do you want to get a snack, actually?” she asked the “All of Me” singer.

“Yeah, let’s get a snack,” he said, as they got out of their chairs and went backstage to munch on some popcorn while Clarkson and Shelton continued jawing at each other.

The banter among the coaches makes for some good TV. Trae Patton / NBC

Eventually, Legend and Grande returned to their seats, where Legend put his foot down.

“Can we talk, please?” he shouted before he and Grande complimented Scott and joked she should pick Clarkson.

Grande patiently waited ... and waited ... and waited. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Trae Patton / NBC

Shelton tried to persuade her by pointing out all he knows is country music, but Clarkson would have none of it.

“That’s so funny. How was your duet with Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani?” she asked, drawing hoots from the audience.

Shelton, of course, teamed up with then-fiancée Gwen Stefani on "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere." He also performed "Just a Fool" with Aguilera.

In the end, Shelton proved too hard to resist, as Scott chose him, leaving “The Voice” viewers to wonder if he can take her to the title.