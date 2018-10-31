Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Ariana Grande loves a good scare, even if it means getting some bumps and bruises along the way.

The 25-year-old joined James Corden for a frightening time in a spooky escape room that aired on Tuesday's "Late Late Show" after she explained her affection for Halloween.

"I love being scared,'' she said. "I think it's so much fun."

Their trip to "The Orphanage" at 60OUT Escape Rooms in Los Angeles actually took place in August, when Grande was also filming her episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with Corden.

The duo slowly make their way through the dark, eerie rooms while screaming and grabbing on to each other for support.

Their scary good time at the escape room — complete with a creepy child's bedroom and a girl bearing resemblance to the terrifying ghost girl from "The Ring" — also explains why Grande had a bandage on her left hand during the "Carpool Karaoke" segment in August.

As Grande tries to run away while being chased by a Slender Man-looking character in a dark cellar after attempting to complete a puzzle, she hits the ground hard.

The pop star sports gauze on her hand when she gets back into the SUV with Corden after leaving the escape room.

"That was traumatic," Grande said before holding up her hand. "I'm not gonna lie, don't I look kinda hard?"

While Grande says she's been to many escape rooms over the years, this was one she certainly won't forget.

"I've done 300 escape rooms,'' she said. "That's not an escape room. That's one of the seven gates to hell!"