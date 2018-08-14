Ariana Grande and James Corden belt out 13-song 'Titanic' musical — in 1 take!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

You've watched the movie countless times, but have you seen "Titanic," the five-minute musical?

James Corden teamed up with Ariana Grande for a fast-paced, song-filled voyage on "The Late Late Show" Monday night and — brace yourselves, Jack and Rose fans — the video that follows contains 13 songs, nine sets and one devastating iceberg.

And they did it all in a single take!

In the clip, Grande kicks off the story by channeling her best Kate Winslet as she approaches the gangway to the ill-fated ship and breaks out into Styx's classic rock ballad "Come Sail Away."

That sets the tone for a series of spot-on song/scene matchups.

Corden takes on Leonardo DiCaprio's leading man role and serenades Rose with the Hall & Oates hit "Rich Girl" after their first encounter.

The perfect pairings include the Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly" for the "I'm flying!" bow-of-the-boat scene, Lady Gaga's "Just Dance" for Jack and Rose's big jig, and Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" for the all-important berg bash.

But there was one song that wasn't quite so fitting.

Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" served as the soundtrack to the moment Grande's Rose held on to Corden's Jack from that infamous floating door.

But everyone knows Rose really let go moments later. (Sorry, Jack!)

While the wild musical ride inspired plenty of laughs, it ended on a sweetly sentimental note.

After the ship went down, the 25-year-old "God Is a Woman" singer took center stage to belt out a moving rendition of Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."