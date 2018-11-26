Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's been 14 years since "Mean Girls" introduced us all to burn books, Pink Wednesdays and more catchphrases than even the coolest moms can keep up with, and now the beloved teen flick is getting a proper pop culture tribute courtesy of Ariana Grande — and she's getting some help from one very familiar face.

The video for Grande's post-breakup smash, "Thank U, Next," is currently in the works, and the superstar enlisted Jonathan Bennett — aka Aaron Samuels from the film — for the project.

Bennett is joined by Grande, styled as notorious queen bee Regina George herself, as well as several "Mean Girl" look-alikes in a series of on-set shots shared on social media.

And the pics truly are the epitome of fetch.

Grande's video nod to the movie comes just weeks after "Mean Girls" Day, which, as faithful fans know, is officially celebrated on Oct. 3.

This year, we rang in the holiday right here with Bennett, who took time out to channel his own character for a few lines from the film and some fun memories.

But Grande's "Thank U, Next" isn't all about the memorable meanies from North Shore High. That 2004 hit is just one of the big-screen throwbacks she's honoring in the video.

Just take a look at her recent teases for "Legally Blonde," "13 Going on 30" and "Bring It On."

Here's hoping she brings on the full clip soon!