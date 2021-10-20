Ariana Grande does perfect Kristin Chenoweth impression — for Kristin Chenoweth

Ariana Grande just treated us to another one of her flawless celebrity impressions, this time imitating Kristin Chenoweth, her battle rounds mentor on “The Voice.”

What’s more, she did the impression right in front of the former “Wicked” star, so the pressure was really on.

“It’s National Slurpee Day. I’m very excited. It’s my favorite day of the year,” said Grande, 28, referencing one of the Broadway legend’s many videos about her love for 7-Eleven Slurpees.

Chenoweth, 53, cracked up at the impression, which perfectly captured her vocal mannerisms.

“That was dead-on!” she said. “No, it’s dead on.”

Grande and Chenoweth go way back. Grande first met the Broadway star at age 7 when her grandmother brought her backstage at a performance of “Wicked.” Grande sang a few bars for Chenoweth, who was blown away by her talent.

“She kind of sang something, and I was like, ‘Oh!’ I checked myself, because she was really good,'” Chenoweth recalled on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019.

Chenoweth, who was Broadway's first Glinda the "Good Witch" in “Wicked,” then gave the young Grande her magic wand from the show as a souvenir.

“I said, ‘Keep that with you, and have that with you,’ and she kept it all these years, and we've stayed close,” she told Clarkson. “I’m so proud of her. I love her.”

This wasn’t Grande’s first amazing celebrity impression on “The Voice” this season. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer also recently did a spot-on, spontaneous impression of Celine Dion, hilariously capturing Dion’s speaking style.

And, of course, her musical impressions are just as flawless as her spoken ones. During an epic round of “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on “The Tonight Show” in 2015, Grande showed off her pitch-perfect imitations of Dion, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.