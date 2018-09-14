Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Ariana Grande breaks silence on death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller: 'I'm so sad'

The singer shared an emotional tribute to the late rapper, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home last week.
by Gina Vivinetto / / Source: TODAY

Ariana Grande is breaking her silence about the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The 25-year-old singer shared an emotional tribute to the late rapper, who died Sept. 7 at age 26 from a suspected drug overdose, calling him the "kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

"I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will," Grande wrote next to a video of Miller shyly laughing as the two chat over dinner.

"I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times," the singer continued in her heart-wrenching post.

Rapper Mac Miller and singer Ariana Grande
Mac Miller and Ariana Grande in March 2018. The pair dated for nearly two years before splitting in May.GC Images

"I'm so mad, I’m so sad. I don’t know what to do," she wrote. "You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest."

Grande and Miller dated for nearly two years before splitting in May. The longtime friends also released a hit song, "The Way," together in 2013.

Grande — who is engaged to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson — had shared a black-and-white photo of the hip-hop star after he was found dead in his Los Angeles home, but hadn't publicly spoken about his death until now.

Shortly after Miller's passing, his family released a statement calling the rapper "a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans."

