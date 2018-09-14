Ariana Grande breaks silence on death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller: 'I'm so sad'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Ariana Grande is breaking her silence about the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The 25-year-old singer shared an emotional tribute to the late rapper, who died Sept. 7 at age 26 from a suspected drug overdose, calling him the "kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

"I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will," Grande wrote next to a video of Miller shyly laughing as the two chat over dinner.

"I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times," the singer continued in her heart-wrenching post.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande in March 2018. The pair dated for nearly two years before splitting in May. GC Images

"I'm so mad, I’m so sad. I don’t know what to do," she wrote. "You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest."

Grande and Miller dated for nearly two years before splitting in May. The longtime friends also released a hit song, "The Way," together in 2013.

Grande — who is engaged to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson — had shared a black-and-white photo of the hip-hop star after he was found dead in his Los Angeles home, but hadn't publicly spoken about his death until now.

Shortly after Miller's passing, his family released a statement calling the rapper "a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans."