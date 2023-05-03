Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going to King Charles' coronation?

Prince Harry will be in attendance without his wife and their children on May 6 for the coronation ceremony in London for his father, King Charles III, according to Buckingham Palace officials.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will not be at the ceremony and will remain at home in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to a statement released April 12 by the palace.

Before early April, Harry and Meghan had yet to confirm whether they would attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will officially take the crown. They were indeed contacted about attending the coronation, a spokesperson for the couple told NBC News on March 5.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” the spokesperson had said. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

In January, Harry raised the possibility of attending his father’s coronation ceremony in an interview with the British network ITV.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the Duke of Sussex said. “But, you know, the door is always open.”

“The ball is in their court,” he continued.” There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

During the televised ceremony on May 6, Camilla, the queen consort, will also be crowned along with King Charles.

Harry’s nephew Prince George, 9, the son of Prince William, will serve as a page of honor for his grandfather during the coronation. The grandchildren of British monarchs do not usually play an official role in coronations, so George’s participation is a departure from tradition.