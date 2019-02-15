Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 15, 2019, 2:00 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It appears that Katy Perry received an enormous sparkling ring for Valentine's Day — and possibly a promise of much more for her and longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

The couple both shared shots of her new bling and hinted about what it means.

"Full bloom," the 34-year-old singer captioned an extreme close-up of her and her partner surrounded by a cluster of heart-shaped balloons. But the real star of the pic was the flower-shaped diamond and ruby ring Perry wore on that finger.

As for Bloom, 42, he posted the same pic to Instagram, but his caption simply read, "Lifetimes."

The photo got fans of both stars buzzing about an engagement the duo seemed just shy of confirming. But the serious rumors of wedding bells came after Perry's mother, Mary Hudson, took to her Facebook page with more than hints.

Mom shared a pic of the duo dancing underneath a heart-shaped arch of roses and wrote, "Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!!" She also shared another pic of the ring.

Messages of congratulations soon flooded her Facebook feed, but the couple themselves, who've dated on and off since 2016, have yet to make a direct declaration, and Hudson later deleted both posts.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at a gala in September. The pop singer's mother said on Facebook that the pair got engaged on Thursday. Getty Images

Still, signs seem to point to a permanent love match, and that might come as a surprise to fans who've followed Perry's recent comments on the matter.

"I'm very pragmatic and logistical, and I am less fantastical about things," Perry told Paper magazine in February, referencing her past marriage to actor-comedian Russell Brand. "I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."

Perry married Brand in 2010 and they divorced in 2012. And if Perry and Bloom are really headed down the aisle, it would be the second time for him, too.

He married model Miranda Kerr in 2010, and the pair divorced in 2013. They share one child together, a 7-year-old son named Flynn.

Hours before the engagement buzz about Bloom and Perry began, the actor seemed to hint that he had marriage — or at least a profound partnership — on his mind when shared a passage from Buddhist philosopher Daisaku Ikeda's "Buddhism Day by Day: Wisdom for Modern Life.

"Love is not two people gazing at each other, but two people looking ahead together in the same direction," part of the quote read.