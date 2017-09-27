share tweet pin email

Telling Larry David about a recent study claiming women think bald men are more attractive and more dominant than men with hair produced a reply that could have been straight out of an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"What a crock of s---!" David told Matt Lauer on TODAY Wednesday. "I'm sorry. It was so stupid that I had to say it. The stupidity had to be met with something like that. Believe me, as a bald man, there's not a word of truth to any of that."

David's response confirmed the good news to "Curb" fans as season nine gets set to premiere Sunday night. At 70, David has not mellowed with age.

Whether it was complaining about having to sit on a stool for the interview, scoffing at revealing any "Curb" spoilers or rolling his eyes about turning 70 in July ("I can't wait for 80," he joked), the comic and "Seinfeld" co-creator was his famously crabby self in Studio 1A.

"I would say that I'm not different than before,'' he said.

At one point. Matt pointed out the tag line for the new season: "He left. He did nothing. He returned."

Was that true?

"It's not 100 percent true that I did nothing,'' he said. "I did play some golf."

The premiere of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season nine airs Sunday on HBO at 10 p.m.

