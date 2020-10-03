Archie Lyndhurst's girlfriend pens heartbreaking tribute: 'You have my heart forever'

Actor Archie Lyndhurst, known for his starring role on "So Awkward," was just 19 when he died earlier this week. The British children's TV network, CBBC, confirmed his passing and announced the sad news on their Twitter account on Thursday. The cause of death was listed as a "short illness."

Now, Lyndhurst's girlfriend, Nethra Tilakumara, has broken her silence, writing a heartbreaking tribute to her "person and best friend." The fellow actor, who also appeared in season 5 of "So Awkward," shared her thoughts via an Instagram post Friday.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"There was once a boy named Archie Lyndhurst and he made me the happiest girl in the whole wide world," she began. "A boy in a white beanie with his skateboard, swaggered through two wooden doors with an unimaginable lust for life down the hallway of Sylvia Young Theatre School. He sat across from me while my head was buried in a script, trying to book a job. He was there for his friend who was really nervous and auditioning too, he was always there for his friends.

"Blissfully unaware, I had no idea my future was sitting right in front of me."

Tilakumara went on to explain that to her, Lyndhurst, who she had been dating for the last year, was no ordinary person. "Boyfriend doesn’t do it justice. Archie you were my Person and Best friend all in one. To spend the rest of my life laughing and going on adventures with you, was just it for me.

"Everything made sense with you. You made me laugh like no one else and you loved me in such a way that I will forever just be grateful for. Being loved by you was a bonus, but I can proudly say you are the most incredible person that I have ever met and had the pleasure of being in love with. The world isn’t ready for what’s yet to come. You talented, beautiful soul, thank you for a lifetime I will never forget."

She ended the post by sharing the gratitude she feels for the time the two of them were able to share together. "You have my heart forever. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world. Every day with you was the best day ever, because I finally met my match. I love you. Forever and Always, Your Tiny Dancer X."

Tilakumara has shared several photos of Lyndhurst and of the two of them on her Instagram page since 2018, including one of the young couple dressed as Batman and Robin for Halloween last year.

In her Instagram story, Tilakumura also shared Instagram posts from comedian Jack Whitehall and her brother Anuk Tilakumura, that paid tribute to the young actor.

Whitehall recalled in a Thursday post that Lyndhurst "came in to my life nearly ten years ago, playing the young me in a short film I’d written. He was brilliant, so talented and funny. An utter joy to work with." He continued, "Every time I worked with Archie he was the same - passionate, generous and pitch perfect, he was loved by everyone on set. I have no doubt he would have had a long and illustrious career and would have continued lighting up the lives of all those who encountered him.

"The enthusiastic and talented boy I met all those years ago had grown into an equally charming young man, during lockdown he would take shopping and groceries to my parents house for them when they couldn’t leave the house, it’s testament to what a wonderful and kind person he was. The world has been robbed of a truly special soul. He will never be forgotten, i feel utterly devastated that he is gone but i also feel so blessed to have met him. Goodbye Archie."

Anuk Tilakumura also celebrated Lyndhurst's positivity and fun nature in his tribute. He wrote, "Never thought such a beautiful soul would be taken so soon. A best friend and practically a brother in law. Couldn’t have asked for a better boyfriend for my sister.

"Never a dull moment with you, the energy and love you radiated filled any room you were in with endless laughter. The blessings you shared with everyone around you have touched our hearts and will stay with us forever. Love you bro, hope to see you again one day."