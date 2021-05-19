A$AP Rocky confirms he and Rihanna are dating: 'The love of my life'

A$AP Rocky has confirmed what many people have long suspected: He is dating Rihanna.

“The love of my life,” he told the June/July issue of GQ. “My lady.”

While the rapper, 32, didn't provide details about when they began dating, he did say he is very happy to be in a relationship with the “Diamonds” hitmaker, 33.

A$AP Rocky opened up about his relationship with Rihanna to GQ. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

“So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know. She's the one,” he said.

The "Wild for the Night" rapper, who opened for Rihanna during her 2013 world tour, has also thought about fatherhood.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he said.

"She's the one," A$AP Rocky said of Rihanna. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he added.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, who says he and Rihanna went on a cross-country trip from Los Angeles to New York City last summer, is also mixing business with pleasure when it comes to the relationship. He’s working on a new album, which the “Umbrella” singer has been listening to and critiquing. He says her fingerprints are all over his new music.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said, while noting she has “absolutely” had an impact on his new songs.

“It’s just a different point of view,” he added.