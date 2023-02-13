A$AP Rocky has peak 'that's my girl energy' cheering on Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is one proud boyfriend.

During Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance, the rapper enthusiastically pumped his fist in the air and clapped for his girlfriend, smiling wide.

Rihanna's performance saw her soar over the crowd at State Farm Stadium on a series of glowing platform stages. Rocky was watching from below the stage, cheering her on as she belted out her classic hits like "Umbrella" and "Rude Boy."

During her performance of "Diamonds," when audience members turned on their phone flashlights to shine on the singer, Rocky joined in.

Fans gushed over Rocky's supportive outburst.

"The 'that’s my girl' energy," one person commented on Instagram.

"She was awesome! I love that he’s her biggest cheerleader!" another wrote.

On Twitter, the clip received over 1.6 million views.

"I want a man that loves me like he loves her," one Twitter user wrote responding to the video.

Rihanna and Rocky share one child together, born in May 2022. During the show, Rihanna showed off a new baby bump, later confirming to NBC News that she is pregnant with her second child.

For many years, Rihanna and Rocky described their relationship as a close friendship. But a few months after Rihanna was spotted pregnant with her first child alongside Rocky in January 2022, the rapper confirmed that she was the "love of my life."