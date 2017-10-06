AIM is going away and we're all feeling a bit nostalgic

Brace yourself — we have bad news.
It's time to update your away message on AOL's Instant Messenger one last time, because soon you'll never be able to do it again.
AOL Instant Messenger, or AIM, will shut down on December 15, after providing us with 20 years of embarrassing online memories.
You may be asking yourself how you'll be able to keep in touch with your camp boyfriend or girlfriend from 15 years ago now that AIM is going away, and you're not alone.
Twitter — which, if we're being honest, probably contributed to the instant messaging service's demise — is abuzz with nostalgia.
"If you were a '90s kid, chances are there was a point in time when AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) was a huge part of your life," Michael Albers, vice president of communications product at Oath, AOL's parent company, said in an online statement. "You likely remember the CD, your first screen name, your carefully curated away messages and how you organized your buddy lists."
Sure enough, many people took to social media to remember their former screen names — but not Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
We're not sure how many people still use AIM today, and we wouldn't blame you if you said you thought it was already gone.
And while we may have all logged off AIM a long time ago, we'll never forget growing up with it.