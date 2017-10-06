AIM is going away and we're all feeling a bit nostalgic

share tweet pin email

Brace yourself — we have bad news.

It's time to update your away message on AOL's Instant Messenger one last time, because soon you'll never be able to do it again.

AOL Instant Messenger, or AIM, will shut down on December 15, after providing us with 20 years of embarrassing online memories.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

You may be asking yourself how you'll be able to keep in touch with your camp boyfriend or girlfriend from 15 years ago now that AIM is going away, and you're not alone.

Twitter — which, if we're being honest, probably contributed to the instant messaging service's demise — is abuzz with nostalgia.

I think I've had an away message up for 15 years now. "BRB" ...But seriously, I was coming back. #ripAIM — Joel Minnick (@jrminnick) October 6, 2017

The soul-crushing feeling of not getting a shoutout in your friendâs profile is almost impossible to replicate in 2017 #ripAIM — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) October 6, 2017

"If you were a '90s kid, chances are there was a point in time when AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) was a huge part of your life," Michael Albers, vice president of communications product at Oath, AOL's parent company, said in an online statement. "You likely remember the CD, your first screen name, your carefully curated away messages and how you organized your buddy lists."

Sure enough, many people took to social media to remember their former screen names — but not Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

My first AIM screen name was taytortot107. Tay short for Taylor, my forever love of potatoes, born on the 10 and graduated in 07. #RIPAIM — Taylor Angulo (@taylorangulo) October 6, 2017

Today we say farewell to AOL Instant Messenger. Naturally we should all reveal our embarrassing usernames. (won't reveal mine tho!) #RIPaim — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) October 6, 2017

My first screen name was pyro886, because I thought it was cool to spray Lysol on my hand then set it on fire. V surprised I outlived AIM. — Seth Plattner (@SethPlattner) October 6, 2017

We're not sure how many people still use AIM today, and we wouldn't blame you if you said you thought it was already gone.

And while we may have all logged off AIM a long time ago, we'll never forget growing up with it.