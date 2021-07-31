Police have confirmed that social media star, Anthony Barajas, has died after sustaining injuries at a shooting on Monday, July 26, at a Southern California movie theater. He was 19 years old.

“The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning,” a release from the police department read. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

Barajas and Rylee Goodrich, 18, attended a showing of “The Forever Purge” at 9:35 p.m. at the theater in The Crossings mall located in Corona, California, southeast of Los Angeles. Workers discovered the teenagers after the movie ended as they were cleaning up. Investigators said that the film had few people in attendance, and labeled the shooting as “an unprovoked attack."

Goodrich died on the scene, while Barajas remained on life support.

Anthony Barajas. Jae Martin / Jae Martin

20-year-old Joseph Jimenez was booked on Tuesday night on suspicious of murder, attempted murder and robbery. The suspect is being held on $2 million bail. A firearm was discovered at his home that matched the caliber of the weapon that was used during the deadly shooting.

The Corona Police department said in the release that they would be working with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office in adding an additional count of first-degree murder against Jimenez.

Police are asking that anyone who has any additional information regarding the case call the Corona Police Department Anonymous TIP Line at 951-817-5837, or contact Senior Detective, Slaven Neagu, at 951-739-4916 or email him at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.

Known for his funny videos, Barajas built a following online under his username @itsanthonymichael, amassing nearly one million followers on TikTok alone.

A GoFundMe was created earlier this week by his family.

"We lost our amazing brother, son and friend in a tragic accident and is on life support currently," the description read. "Anthony was the light of so many peoples lives and there are tough times ahead, but we have amazing family and friends to get through this."

Barajas' last Instagram post featured a smiling selfie with a woman who appears to be his mom, Catherine Barajas.

The caption simply read, "Better to lose count while naming your blessings than to lose your blessings to counting your troubles."